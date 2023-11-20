Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$23.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.04.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$16.94. 262,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,829. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.84 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

