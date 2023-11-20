Ethereum Classic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146.41 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.77 or 0.00052841 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $146.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,416.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00188021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00610084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00438259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00128755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,120,303 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

