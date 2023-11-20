Ewa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,956,000,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,272. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock valued at $141,136,481. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

