Ewa LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ewa LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

PLD stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $110.33. 432,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

