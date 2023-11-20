Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 981 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ewa LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.20. 47,847,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,620,109. The company has a market capitalization of $741.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average of $238.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

