Ewa LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ewa LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $388.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,474,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,503,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $388.65.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.