Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on December 8th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of EXSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $126.94.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
