Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on December 8th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EXSR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $126.94.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

