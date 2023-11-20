Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

