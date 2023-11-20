ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 891,842 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 252.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,842 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Brixmor Property Group worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $3,207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,300,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,620,000 after buying an additional 74,347 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,662,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.51. 329,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,896. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

