ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1,900.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 90,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 52,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.42. 336,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.66. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

