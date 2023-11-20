ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.46. 217,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,422. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

