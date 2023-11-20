ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $37.48 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,169 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $37,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $88.67. 843,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

