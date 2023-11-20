ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $68.22 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 934,302 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $68,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

