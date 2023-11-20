ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $90.94 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,365 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 0.7% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Exelon worth $90,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

EXC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,139. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

