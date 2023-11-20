ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.60. 388,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,603. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

