ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1,726.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,937 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $58,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $780.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.10.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

