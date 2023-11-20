ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,529 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Alliant Energy worth $55,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,291,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.05. 648,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,553. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

