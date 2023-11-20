ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $21.78 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 955,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,780,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after buying an additional 412,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,517 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.86. 213,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

