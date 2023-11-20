ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 174,318 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,318 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $33,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,394,000 after buying an additional 185,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,332. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.