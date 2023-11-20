ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 61,978 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,978 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $36,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,186. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.