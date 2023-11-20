ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 71,965 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,965 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.11. 1,346,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

