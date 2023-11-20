ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029,252 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $40,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.91. 1,181,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.88 and a beta of 1.73. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

