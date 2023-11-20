Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Lifted by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

