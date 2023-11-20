Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) is RK Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Federal Signal comprises about 3.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Federal Signal worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

FSS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.84. 81,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

