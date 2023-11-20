Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 52,320.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.70. 181,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.