Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 509,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,911. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.