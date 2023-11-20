FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.16.

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,029,000 after acquiring an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 4,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 184,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of FIGS by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

