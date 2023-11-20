Financial Analysis: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) versus Its Rivals

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lithium Americas (Argentina)
|N/A
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors
|-361.16%
|-3.43%
|-4.17%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lithium Americas (Argentina)
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors
|1007
|2116
|2583
|83
|2.30
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lithium Americas (Argentina)
|N/A
|-$93.57 million
|25.87
|Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors
|$7.61 billion
|$1.66 billion
|3.27
Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.