First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CFO Michelle S. Hickox Acquires 600 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. 237,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

