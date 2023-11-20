First Western Trust Bank Acquires 690 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

