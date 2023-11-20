First Western Trust Bank Buys 1,181 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. 111,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.