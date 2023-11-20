First Western Trust Bank Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 56.2% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.99% of Stryker worth $1,149,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.58. 247,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,894. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

