First Western Trust Bank Has $5.75 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,406. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.99.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

