First Western Trust Bank Has $6.04 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Western Trust Bank cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,170,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,803,000 after purchasing an additional 384,718 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $124.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

