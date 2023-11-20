First Western Trust Bank Has $8.40 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $105.31. 2,446,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

