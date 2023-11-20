First Western Trust Bank Has $86.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Western Trust Bank owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,010. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

