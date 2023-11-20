First Western Trust Bank Sells 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,345,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $719.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.