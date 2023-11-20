First Western Trust Bank Sells 11,225 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. 3,350,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,724. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

