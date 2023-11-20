First Western Trust Bank Sells 269 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,958. The company has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

