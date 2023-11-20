First Western Trust Bank Sells 3,479 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after buying an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,540,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,479,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.