First Western Trust Bank Sells 509 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 318,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWO traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $224.93. 198,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,343. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

