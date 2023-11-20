FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for approximately 3.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of FirstCash worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $111.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $112.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $5,313,741.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,141,170 shares in the company, valued at $666,746,826.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $5,313,741.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,141,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,746,826.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 over the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

