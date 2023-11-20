Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

