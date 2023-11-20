Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $68,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

