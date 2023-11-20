Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MHC.UN opened at C$20.62 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$19.76 and a 1 year high of C$26.82.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
