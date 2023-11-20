FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.76% of FTI Consulting worth $49,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.1 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $218.88 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,848 shares of company stock worth $2,414,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.