Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

