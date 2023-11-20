Full Truck Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 20,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,249% compared to the typical volume of 375 call options.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,937,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,310. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.21. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

