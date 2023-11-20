FWL Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,200 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

