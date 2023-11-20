FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

NOW opened at $653.75 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $659.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $577.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,656 shares of company stock worth $5,649,228. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.